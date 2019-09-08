Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 747.50 ($9.77).

Several research firms have issued reports on UDG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Numis Securities upgraded Udg Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 790.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 695.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. Udg Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 833 ($10.88).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

