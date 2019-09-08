U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.41. 4,920,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,443. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Daily Journal Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

