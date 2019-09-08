Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,498,000 after purchasing an additional 864,131 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,809,000 after purchasing an additional 729,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,884,429,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 171.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,704,000 after purchasing an additional 176,007 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22,531.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $14,316,033. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.26. 561,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,498. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

