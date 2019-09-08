Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 27,104 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 27,104 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Xilinx worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.05.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,636. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $357,999.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

