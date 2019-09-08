Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,868 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 513.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

Shares of HON traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.16. 3,296,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,980. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

