Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 146,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,315,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,756,000 after buying an additional 534,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,378,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,894,807. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

