Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. 231,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,615. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

