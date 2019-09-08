Trexquant Investment LP Sells 21,937 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Allstate by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Allstate by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 951,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

