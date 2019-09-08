Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TARO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

TARO stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. 84,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,175. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $109.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.