Trexquant Investment LP Invests $297,000 in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 219,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $304.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Tilly’s Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $20.00.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

