Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 14.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 22.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,491 in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

PetIQ stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 377,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,924. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $829.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.