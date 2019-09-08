Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. 10,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,476,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

