Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Haywood Securities downgraded Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Trevali Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday.

TSE TV remained flat at $C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,799. The company has a market capitalization of $162.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$86.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

