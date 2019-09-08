Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $177.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.