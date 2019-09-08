Travala (AVA) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Travala token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Travala has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.04309566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala is www.travala.com

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

