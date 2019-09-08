TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 400.9% during the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

