Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 52,276 Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,276 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 166,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.74 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

