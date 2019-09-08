Tiverton Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 297,507 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 533,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 240,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

