Tiverton Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Air Lease worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 33.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

NYSE:AL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.88. 662,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

In other news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $19,590,499.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,498,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $2,242,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,051.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,649 shares of company stock worth $32,677,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.