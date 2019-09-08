Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,707 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,618,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $870,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,695 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 789,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,631,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,238,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $71.22. 822,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,375. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

