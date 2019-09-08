Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,493 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 380.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,154. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other news, VP William C. Dockman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.21 per share, with a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,721.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 purchased 96,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.61 per share, with a total value of $6,239,775.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 498,970 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,464 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

