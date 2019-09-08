Tiverton Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 283,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,543. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

