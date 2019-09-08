Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after buying an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,697,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,829,000 after buying an additional 412,064 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 395,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after buying an additional 383,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after buying an additional 353,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,773 shares of company stock worth $35,707,603. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Chubb stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.03. The company had a trading volume of 820,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,078. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $162.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

