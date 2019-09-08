Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,301 shares of company stock worth $2,395,454. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.75. The company had a trading volume of 684,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $216.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.47.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.87.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

