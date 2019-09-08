Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,347,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238,786. The stock has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

