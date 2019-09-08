Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,169,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,723,713.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,606 shares of company stock worth $53,093,219 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.80. 907,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

