Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,412,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,146,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,008,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,733,000 after buying an additional 874,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,600,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,766,000 after buying an additional 124,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,721,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,930,000 after buying an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,690,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,967,000 after buying an additional 246,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 11,106,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

