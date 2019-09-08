Tiverton Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stericycle worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 5,825.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $1,620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 407,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 1,427.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 856,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,388. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

