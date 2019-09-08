Tiverton Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,068.22.

BKNG traded down $26.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,967.63. 378,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,915.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,832.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,019.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

