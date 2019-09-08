Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 33,210 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,888,000 after acquiring an additional 257,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,250,000 after buying an additional 3,096,607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,402,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,884,000 after buying an additional 538,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after buying an additional 748,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,659,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 672,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,944. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.