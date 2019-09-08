Tiverton Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

RGA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.83. 273,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.93. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

