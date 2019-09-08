ThoreNext Price Tops $10.31 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $223.19 million and $194,958.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for $10.31 or 0.00098938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

