Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $67,173.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $67,173.00 and $80,632.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00672377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

