Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 8,954 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 96,012 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock remained flat at $$4.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,284. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

