Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 4,114 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,200 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,319,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,321,000 after acquiring an additional 532,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,938,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 374,278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,230,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 142,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:CS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,247. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

