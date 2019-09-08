Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 460 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. POSCO makes up approximately 0.9% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 7.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 439,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 61.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 60.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of POSCO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.16. 158,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. POSCO has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. POSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.