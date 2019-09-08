Thomas White International Ltd. Lowers Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $214,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 24.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 686,461 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 133.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 814,492 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $96,044,000 after purchasing an additional 466,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,636. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

