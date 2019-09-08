Thomas White International Ltd. Has $7.71 Million Position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group accounts for 1.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 93.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,224. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1,782.84 and a quick ratio of 1,782.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

