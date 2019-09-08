Thomas White International Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8,254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,021.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 148,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

SHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE SHG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 118,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The bank reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

