Third Point LLC Buys Shares of 180,000 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $486,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey York bought 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles Bracher bought 2,610 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,530 shares of company stock worth $1,287,660.

NYSE:GO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 395,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $645.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

