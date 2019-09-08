Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,564,000 after buying an additional 788,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,161,000 after buying an additional 607,245 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after buying an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.05. 1,894,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

