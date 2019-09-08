Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.10.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,567,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $30,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,638 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.