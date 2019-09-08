Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

