Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $601,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,899 shares of company stock worth $8,653,451. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.