Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,355 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,873 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

TPR stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,926,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,700. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

