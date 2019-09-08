Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

TNDM stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 562,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $7,096,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 308,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $21,679,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,220 shares of company stock worth $36,670,280. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

