Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.30.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $51,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,882,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

