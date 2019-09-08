SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $124.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.86.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research set a $118.00 price objective on SYNNEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of SNX traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. The stock had a trading volume of 444,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $60,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,536 shares of company stock valued at $451,212 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,873 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 109,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SYNNEX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 195,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

