Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. 387,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 188.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

