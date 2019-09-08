SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 6.3% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,199,000 after acquiring an additional 327,587 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 453,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,760,000 after acquiring an additional 292,696 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,888,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,453,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,867,000 after acquiring an additional 86,689 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,678.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $1,189,038 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.56.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.28. 328,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,984. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $330.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.